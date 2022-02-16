ATLANTIC — Part of the Bull Creek trail is closed while trees are being trimmed to comply with the federal Migratory Bird Treaty.
The trail north of 14th street along Harl Holt Park closed on Tuesday and will remain closed while the work is being done.
Officials say the law requires that the trees must be taken down before migratory birds arrive and begin building nests.
Tonight, the city council will consider seeking bids for a more extensive erosion control project along the creek. That plan calls for using deep rooted water plants and rifles in the stream bed to control the water.
That project is expected to cost around $435,000 with all but $108,000 coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The city is required only to provide a 5% match, but is offering a 25% match or $108,883.75 to “demonstrate our commitment to the project and secure the Water Infrastructure Grant Funds,” officials said.