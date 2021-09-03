ATLANTIC – Tim Teig wants to be part of city government again.
The Atlantic resident served on the city council in the mid-80’s, and then later ran for mayor against several opponents, winning in a runoff election in 1989.
It was in the middle of his second term when he felt that everything was becoming too demanding.
“It was in the middle of the second term that (the mayor job) was too demanding of my time,” he said. “It was early in my career in the engineering field, and I worked 50 to 60 hours a week. I didn’t really have time to dedicate to being mayor.”
So Teig resigned, but he always felt like going back and doing the job again.
“I always thought when I retired and had more time that I would like to do it again,” he said.
Teig believes the experience he has gained from working in the engineering field with Snyder and Associates, and working with 25 cities throughout southwest Iowa makes him a good candidate for mayor.
“I didn’t have that knowledge or experience when I was mayor previously,” he said. “I just had a lot of energy, and I just wanted to always do the right thing. I still have that motivation and energy and desire to do the right thing. But now I have all the knowledge and experience to go with it and that’s why I think I can make a difference.”
Teig said he worked on a lot of housing development projects, working on planning and concepts, and meeting with a lot of housing developers, which will help tackle the need for housing in Atlantic.
Job creation is another important issue, and one idea he has is working with the state legislature on ways to attract businesses to small communities.
“I have an idea of getting the state legislature involved in small communities by doing a new program that would be an incentive for any business or industry that would locate in communities with under 10,000 (people),” he said.
He thought the state could help smaller communities with infrastructure for the business to locate if it wasn’t available, and it would help the smaller communities grow like the bigger cities in Iowa are doing now.
Teig said he was looking through some former goals he had when he was mayor, and they included development of the Schildberg Recreation Area, a new runway at the airport, the addition of a day care center, a new Nishna Valley Family YMCA, indoor pool and the idea of working with mayors throughout the county-which lead to the creation of Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation.
He said ideas like these were thought of in the 1980’s and “people just kept on them,” making them a reality. He wants to build on that work to continue to keep Atlantic thriving.
“I think I can really make a difference,” he said.