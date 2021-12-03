Grand Lighting!

ATLANTIC – For the ninth year in a row, Travel Iowa has rated Atlantic as the number one place to shop and celebrate the Christmas season.
Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith said staff at Travel Iowa visits towns all over the state, and try to highlight 10 at a time. They encourage people to celebrate the holidays in the state, and offer a number of activities to do that.
“They have communities all throughout the state that go big for Christmas, and we always seem to hit the number 1 spot,” she said.
The honor should come as no surprise for a community famous for its downtown Christmas lights.
“Watch the small town of Atlantic become the ‘city of lights,’” Travel Iowa writes about Atlantic. “The trees on Main Street all come to life with holiday cheer in a tradition the residents of Atlantic are happy to share. Atlantic’s Main Street includes so many lighted trees there’s really no need for street lights. The lights stay on through the end of the holiday season.”
Smith said it’s nice to be recognized, and the honor shows the pride people take in celebrating the holiday.
“I think it’s great, and I just think it shows how much pride our community takes in the fact that we celebrate Christmas so well,” Smith said.
And even though Atlantic’s been recognized multiple times, Smith said it never gets old.
“No matter how many times we are listed as number one, it’s always special every time,” she said.
Christmas activities continue this week, including the Festival of Trees at the Catholic Parish Center today from from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m.. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Santa will be in his cabin in the Atlantic City Park on Saturday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., and there will also be carriage rides downtown. The Lighted Parade will be held Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. The Holiday Concert and announcement of the Angel of Christmas, an individual who symbolizes the true meaning of Christmas, will be held at the First Church of Christ at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Santa visits at his cabin and carriage rides will continue through the month on the following dates and times: Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Dec. 11 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and Dec. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.