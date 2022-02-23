Park board to consider pool pass increases

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board will consider increasing the cost of Sunnyside Pool single and family passes after Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen suggested the change since the salary of the lifeguards were increased. The salary increased from $9.50 to $9.75, and Rasmussen said he would bring a proposal to the board, possibly this week.
Rasmussen said Assistant Park Manager Jeff Christensen had contracted individuals who had passes, giving them the option to purchase passes now before a possible increase.
“Jeff contacted all the members from last year (to tell them) this is a possibly,” Rasmussen said” We gave them the opportunity to get in with last year’s rates to show our appreciation for them to continue to be a supporter of the Sunnyside Pool.”
Rasmussen said currently a family pass for two adults and two children is $90 and an individual pass is $75. He said he compared prices for other pools, and Atlantic had the lowest cost about $30 or $40 less.
Gerald Brink, Council Liaison, asked if people say they can’t afford the cost of using the pool, and Rassmussen said they hear some of that, usually when people call asking about prices. Brink also asked if there is a program to help individuals or families if they can’t afford, and Board member John Krogman said when city officials were working with the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, the YMCA had programs like that and it wasn’t out of the question to do something, but it would involve someone overseeing the program.
Krogman suggested park employees call other places with pools to see if they offer any program to help people who can’t afford the cost.