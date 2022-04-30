The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of April 28, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake is a good destination for spring catfish; chance to catch a trophy-sized channel catfish. Black Crappie — No Report: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Concentrate your effort around the jetties and along the dam this time of year. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15 inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: The crappie bite picks up in the upper ends of the lake as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie — Fair: The crappie bite has been good on sunny days in the pontoon arm of the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are being caught mainly by crappie fisherman in the pontoon arm of the lake. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Lake Anita has a good bass population and is a good destination for spring fishing.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Water clarity is good. Bluegill — Fair: Boat anglers are catching 8-inch bluegills out of the cedar tree piles.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Prairie Rose will provide good spring fishing. Black Crappie — Fair: Anglers report catching 10- to 12-inch crappie around the jetties. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: Viking lake is 4 feet low; access is compromised. Black Crappie — Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Channel Catfish — Fair: Anglers fishing with shad sides in the upper end of the lake are catching all sizes of channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — No Report: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait along windblown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Walleye — Slow: Use jigs or crankbaits along the dam or rockpiles to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.
Water temperature is in the low-to-mid 50s. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.