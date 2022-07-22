DES MOINES – Hy-Vee announced today it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is spearheaded by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Hy-Vee and Secretary Pate’s office are working together to raise awareness about this form of modern-day slavery and finding ways to prevent human trafficking.

