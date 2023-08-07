Supervisors to consider landfill loan note

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will consider on Aug. 8 a resolution giving its consent for a loan note for use by the Cass County Landfill Board for up to $1.5 million for expenses related to the closure and capping of the old landfill.
In 2021, Cass County Landfill Director Brandi Mericle told the News Telegraph that staff was in the process of making the landfill a transfer station, and they had been considering it for six years because of increasing costs, which was hard to keep up with unless population in the county increased.
Steve Green, member of the Board of Supervisors and Chairman of the Landfill Board, said the funds were coming from a State Revolving Loan, and the board of supervisors and city councils within the county all had to approve the resolution.
Green said the “State’s already given us the nod,” to go ahead with the project and use the funding, however, “(we) have to jump through the hoops.”
A public hearing on a loan agreement for the project by the landfill board will be held on Aug. 22 at the courthouse at 6 p.m.
The supervisors meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and be held in the boardroom at the Cass County Courthouse. It can also be viewed online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2899195216?pwd=R0hSa2FOOTh0NUdra1ZSdVhVW HpMUT09