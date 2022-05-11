LEWIS – Cass County Naturalist Lora Kanning said this year’s Pioneer Skills Festival had excellence turnout, with 140 people attending on Saturday, and between 160 and 170 fourth grade students attending on Friday.
“It was pretty good,” she said. “It was higher than some of the other past years. I’m sure it was because people wanted to get out and wanted to get back to doing things. On Saturday, there was a good diversity of ages, young and old, which was good to see.”
The festival allows people to try out skills and crafts that people living in the 1800’s would have done ranging from rope making, candle dipping, tin punching, wood cravings and cider making. People could also view the Hitchcock House, which was built in 1856 and was used to assist in the safe passage of fugitive slaves through southwestern Iowa on their way east and north to Canada during the mid-19th century. The house now serves as an interpretive center of the life of an early pioneer, and the escaping slaves who traveled the Underground Railroad to freedom. The house was designated a National Historic Landmark in February of 2006. Less than 3,000 historic properties in the United States have this designation.
Kanning said this is the 30th year they’ve offered the festival for the public, and 28th year they’ve invited students from schools like Atlantic and CAM. Schuler Elementary Principal James Northwick said the students enjoy doing hands-on activities during the festival.
“I think the kids really enjoy (the activities) like making butter and making rope,” he said.
Kanning agrees, saying students are more interested in the activities while adults are more interested in how items are acquired.
“(They ask where we got the) apple cider press,” Kanning said, which was donated.
Kanning said many of the same volunteers come back each year for the festival, but officials are always looking for tour guides for the house, which is open for tours from May 1 until Sept. 4 from Thursdays to Sundays. Tours start at 1 p.m. with the last tour of the day starting at 4;15 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults, from those entering ninth grade and older. Tours at other times and groups of 10 or more are encouraged to schedule a tour time by calling 712-769-2323.
“I give tours once or twice a month,” Kanning said, explaining volunteers can help as many hours as they would like during the season.