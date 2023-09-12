CASS COUNTY – Work is continuing on several bridge projects around the county, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Wolken said one bridge project, which is Bridge 84 and located north of Griswold on Seattle Road, just started last week. Erosion control is being done on Bridge 32, which is located south of Massena, and Wolken said they hope to set beams today and on Thursday on Bridge 380, which is located near Anita,
Wolken said they are putting in the west pier on Bridge 319, which is west of Atlantic, and after the west pier is in, work on the project should move faster.
“Once we (get in) that west pier things should start moving pretty quickly,” Wolken said.
There are also two positions open in secondary roads, including a truck driver position in Anita and motor grader position in Griswold. Wolken said they are offering the truck driver position internally, and have interviewed four people for the motor grader position.
Wolken said there will be patching done on Victoria Road within the next couple of weeks, and while the road is likely to need major renovation, Wolken said he’s trying to stay within his budget.
“I spent about a week down there marking patches, and we have a crew coming within a week or so (to work on those),” he said. “That road is probably due for a major facelift, but right now I’m staying under budget (instead of proceeding with that).”