Group wants to add one more drone to fleet

ATLANTIC – Local law enforcement and first responders are asking the public to help with the purchase of a drone that just might save your life.
The county-wide drone program was created in 2020, and is a partnership between the Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Emergency Management and the Atlantic Police Department.
It currently has two drones that are used in locating individuals and recently at a fire at Americas Best Value Inn and Suites to see exactly where the hotspots were — information that was later given to firefighters.
Now the group wants to add a third drone to its fleet that has a spotlight and a speaker.
“I could be flying the drone and another pilot could be maneuvering the spotlight if we were looking for somebody, and turn it off and turn it on,” he said.
Deputy Ben Bartholomew said the drone will cost between $2,000 and $20,000, depending on the model. In addition batteries and maintenance can add $4,000 per year. To help with the cost, the group will be holding a golf tournament on July 9 at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club starting at 9 a.m. Those interested in participating can contact Hogue at 712- 249-3263 or Paul Wood at 712-340-3538.
The Cass County Board of Supervisors have pledged $29,000 in COVID funding to the program, and the group is willing to take any donation, without a specific amount in mind.