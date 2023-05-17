Atlantic Rotary expands teacher appreciation

AHS Instrumental Director Jarrod O'Donnell accepts his AtlantiCash from Atlantic Rotary Member Kate Olson on Wednesday afternoon. The club decided to give each teacher $25 in AtlantiCash to show their appreciate for the teachers' work throughout the school year. 

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Rotary Club changed how they appreciate teachers in the Atlantic School District.

