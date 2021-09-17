ATLANTIC – While Atlantic School officials are just starting to discuss how COVID may affect the district this year, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Thursday officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) have not made any new health guidelines for schools. This comes just days after a federal judge ordered the state to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from requiring masks to be worned to help prevent the spread of COVID.
“What hasn’t changed with this temporary block of this mask mandate piece is that the Iowa Department of Public Health has not changed their guidelines,” Barber said.
At the beginning of August, the IDPH released new guidelines, which said due to the law, masks could not be mandated- and were optional for staff, students and school visitors to wear.
Barber said school officials were just starting to have discussions on how COVID is affecting the district this year, and would adjust their return to learn plan if needed. Barber said it was important to know that the order was temporary, and he had received few comments from the public about wearing masks.
Several schools including Des Moines, Urbandale, Ames and Iowa City have already reinstated mask mandates.
In his ruling Judge Robert Pratt said the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions contracting COVID. He looked at the data on the effectiveness of masks reducing the spread of the virus and agreed with recommendations from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics on wearing masks in schools.
Following the ruling, Governor Kim Reynolds said the state would appeal the decision, and the ruling, “overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for their child.”