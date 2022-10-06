Rasmussen to leave for soil and water position

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen will be leaving the position later this month to work in soil conservation, city officials announced Wednesday.
Rasmussen was hired in 2019 as park foreman and later became interim director after former director Seth Staashelm left. He eventually took over the director’s job full-time in 2020. His final day will be Oct. 21, and he will start his new job the following Monday.
Rasmussen said Thursday that he enjoyed doing conservation work as part of the Bull Creek Project, and when a position opened which would allow him to do it on a bigger scale, he couldn’t pass it up.
“With all the work we did along Bull Creek with a lot of those different conservation methods, when this job opened up (I had) the opportunity to do something like that every single day, but on a larger scale, it was a hard thing to pass up,” he said.
The project, put together by Rasmussen and Snyder and Associates officials, called for using deep rooted water plants and riffles in the stream bed to control the water.
“I really think Bull Creek was my biggest accomplishment,” he said. “It was something that had been talked about for so many years, and we were able to get something done with it. Not only that, we were able to secure a bunch of funding through the water infrastructure fund. We were able to complete that thing without any sort of tax dollars from the citizens. That’s probably what I’m going to be the most proud of.”
Rassmussen said he will miss the variety the job brings each day.
“I always thoroughly enjoyed how every single day I got to do something different, so I never got bored,” he said. “ We have so many different parks, and there are so many different parts to our parks- whether it’s a wildlife refuge area, whether it’s your traditional urban park. And we have so many different projects, and we work with so many organizations. It was definitely a lot of fun, and I had the opportunity to work with some amazing people and various organizations that I’m thoroughly going to miss.”
As far as future projects, Rasmussen said the main goal is the same as the state and national park associations: to get people to use the parks to help people’s mental and physical health.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said city officials were planning on advertising for the position next week for three or four weeks, and said a committee, which would include members of the park board, Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett, Park Liaison Gerald Brink and Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen and Lund, would review the applications. He hoped a decision could be made before Thanksgiving or by the beginning of 2023.