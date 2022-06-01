ADAIR COUNTY – Plastic recycling in Adair County will only be allowed at the landfill starting Aug.1, according to Matt Wedemeyer, Adair County Board of Supervisors Chairman, reported during the board meeting on Wednesday.
Wedemeyer said the landfill board voted two weeks ago to no longer have plastic recycling bins around the county, except at the landfill, starting Aug. 1. He said people put items into the plastic that make it unusable, and then the whole bin has to be thrown away instead of recycled. That costs the county since they can’t sell the plastic.
“It’s always contaminated, and (has) non-recyclable types of plastic,” Wedemeyer said. “It’s gotten to the point where we can’t even market our plastic because all the loads get rejected. And there’s barely even a market for the plastic anymore. It's been a nationwide issue ever since China quit taking post consumer recyclables.”
He said the bins around the county used for plastic will be re-labeled for mixed paper starting Aug. 1, and people can still recycle glass, cans, cardboard and mixed paper in those bins. People can still recycle plastic, but they will have to take it to the landfill.
“If people want to continue to recycle their plastic, they can take it (to the landfill) during business hours,” Wedemeyer said.
The landfill is located at 1645 IA-25 near Menlo, and open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon. From April to October, it is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and from November to March, it is open the first Saturday of month only from 8 a.m. to noon.
Items that can be recycled, include oil (if not contaminated), batteries, metal/tin cans (do not remove labels or lids, but do rinse), cardboard (must be clean and dry; brown paper bags can be recycled with cardboard), newspapers (do not bag; what comes with the newspaper can be recycled, including ads, phonebooks, magazines, and office paper), glass (clear or colored, but must be see-through; no porcelain, ceramic, or plates) and plastics (#1 - #9 are accepted, find this number on the bottom of the container).