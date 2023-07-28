Exira High School Class of 1968

The Exira High School graduating class of 1968 held their 55-year reunion at the Brayton Town Hall on July 3, 2023. The event was catered by The Downtowner Family Restaurant of Atlantic.
Pictured (left to right) front row, Jane (Hess) Swartz, Papillion, Neb.; Betty Wiemann, Diane Schrader and Jan Sorensen all of Exira.
Middle row: Bruce Hoegh, Dave Hansen, Dean Foresman, Atlantic,IA; Finn Hjortnaes, Thisted, Denmark; Dave Erickson and Tom McGovern.
Back row: Terry Tadlock, Palm City, Fla.; Paul Petersen, Fort Dodge; Ansgar Jensen, Lincoln, Neb; Dennis Ballou, Steve Bauer and Charles Leist, Clive.