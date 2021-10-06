ATLANTIC -The Atlantic City Council awarded Wednesday a $10,000 contract to Wild Wayne’s of Atlantic to provide a class B Fourth of July fireworks show after receiving widespread complaints over last year’s show.
The decision came following weeks of discussion and after an informal agreement was made two weeks ago to hire a Shendoah Company — after it was thought no local company was qualified to shoot the larger Class B fireworks. But later that week City officials were notified that a local that not one but two local companies were in the process of applying for the necessary permits — though neither yet had them.
Wednesday night the council formally agreed to hire Wild Wayne’s, owned by Jason O’Brien, to put on a 20 minute show at a cost of $10,000. That bid was higher than one submitted by Atlantic resident Dan Vargason, who offered to put on a 20-40 minute show for $8,800. But Vargason’s show included a combination of Class B and smaller Class C fireworks which accounted for the lower price.
The issue is the result of complaints from the public concerning the length of last summer’s show - which according to reports lasted anywhere from 11 to 15 minutes. The company responsible has offered to put on a free show this year, but city officials have decided to seek other options.
The council approved the bid on a 5-2 vote with Councilwoman Kathy Somers and Councilman Gerald Brink voting no.