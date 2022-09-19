ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday to consider the sale of up to $700,000 in General Obligation bonds to finance the purchase of 41 acres with the intention of developing as many as 69 lots on the property.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos