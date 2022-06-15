Iowa will allocate $100 million in federal funds toward school security and mental health programs, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday.
She proposed the investment, which includes no gun control measures, for prevention of school shootings and other violence, she said at a news conference.
The plan starts with the creation of a School Safety Bureau, which will coordinate violence prevention efforts among schools, law enforcement and parents. The bureau will work as a hub for law enforcement and school staff to train for emergency response situations. It will also create a system to anonymously report threats, by app, phone and website.
The bureau, alongside other mental health investments, will tackle the issues behind shootings, Reynolds said.
“The debate on guns will continue, but until we consider the lethal weapon in these events is the person who picks up the gun and turns it against another, we risk overlooking other solutions that directly address the cause of this violence and work to reverse its course,” Reynolds said.
The investment follows a string of recent mass shootings: A man killed 19 students and two teachers in an Uvalde, Texas school three weeks ago. A 16-year-old died in a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines in early May. A gunman shot and killed two Iowa State students, then himself, outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames two weeks ago.