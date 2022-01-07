ATLANTIC – Gerald Brink, who started Thursday as City Liaison for the Community Promotion Commission (CPC) and who helped form the commission years ago, told members that he wanted them to focus on coming up with promotional ideas and external marketing because there had been some discussion among city council members about whether the commission was needed.
“I hope that you all do consider what’s going on here,” Brink said. “The CPC could be in danger of being dissolved. I don’t want that. I don’t think you people want it. Let’s fight to keep it.”
“Why do you say that? Where does that come from?” CPC member Jack Jensen asked.
“Discussions that the council has had,” Brink answered, but did not elaborate on when, where or with whom those conversations took place.
“Why do they want to get rid of it?” Jensen asked.
“Lack of activity, probably,” Brink said.
Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith said one previous suggestion was using some of the CPC’s funding, which comes from local option sale taxes, to explain to local businesses and organizations how the commission can help fund the promotion of local events on a regional or state wide basis.
“(Something we talked about was) maybe using some of the general advertising funds to market CPC because I think there are a lot of entities in town who should be and could be utilizing CPC, but they’re not because they’re just not as aware of the program. They’re unaware that the city can help them market that.”
Alexsis Fleener, chairman of the CPC, who attended via phone, said when she first started on the commission, she was told there was a strategic plan for it, but it consisted of the group’s budget. Strategic plan discussions and ways to get the CPC more exposure had been discussed previously.
Brink said he originally wanted to form the commission to give the city another marketing tool, especially since at the time the only other entity doing marketing was the chamber, and it didn’t have a lot of funds for it.
Brink also noted that the ordinance for the commission says it will meet once a month, however, the group went to a quarterly meeting schedule last year following a suggestion by former Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones. Members agreed the ordinance should be followed or changed, and there should be more discussion on how the commission does its job.
The Commission is made up of five members appointed by the mayor.