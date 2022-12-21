ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Compensation Board recommended to the Adair County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday a 9.5% wage increase for all elected officials, along with one time payment of $7,500 for the Adair County Attorney for fiscal year 2024.

