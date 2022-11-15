Family expands Thanksgiving meal offering

Kristen Holaday stands in front of the Elks Lodge in Atlantic, where her family will serve a community Thanksgiving meal to the public.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – A family that was already in the business of giving to people on Thanksgiving is expanding that even further.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos