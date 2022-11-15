ATLANTIC – A family that was already in the business of giving to people on Thanksgiving is expanding that even further.
featured
Family expands Thanksgiving meal offering
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- One person transported in multiple vehicle accident
- Area Special Olympians qualify for state competition
- Atlantic's Ava Rush commits to run track at Iowa
- PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: Excitement high for SWAT Valkyries girls' wrestling program
- New Holiday Event: Albert the Bull’s Lighted Christmas Parade
- GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
- IOWA STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Harlan gets to state title game for third straight time with win over ADM
- IOWA STATE GIRLS SWIMMING MEET: Lexi Reynolds finishes high school swimming career at Marshalltown
- On The Docket Update: State of Iowa Vs Amanda K Bashor
- IOWA STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Remsen-St. Mary's KO's Lenox in 8-man
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.