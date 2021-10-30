CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Friday a resolution for a $2 million bond to pay for equipment to update the county’s radio system for first responders.
The county has been using a VHF system, which Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren described as having big problems with “dead spots” in Atlantic, making it hard for Cass County deputies and Atlantic Police officers to communicate with each other. He said the system around the rest of the county is “adequate.”
A state board was created in 2007 “with the challenge of creating a more complete system that could be used for better communication and interoperability of first responders and other areas of public service,” according to a letter to the City of Atlantic from Lt. Devin Hogue from the Atlantic Police Department. According to that letter, state officials worked with Motorola Solutions to create the system in 2016, which went into service last October. Following that move, Cass County officials began discussing moving from the VHF to the statewide radio system in order to guarantee they could communicate with state agencies.
Law enforcement, members of the Cass County Fire Association and a dispatcher spoke in favor of having the bond to update the equipment because they felt it would offer better communication.
“From the association and from most of the fire departments and EMS departments in the county, we really hope you guys consider this really heavily, and help support us in our communication efforts,” Association President JC Wyman said.
Board member Steve Green said the county had received letters of support from the association, law enforcement and city councils and petitions from residents in favor of the project.
“So basically the taxpayers are saying they support this in my view,” Green said.
The board approved the resolution 5 to 0.