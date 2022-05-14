ATLANTIC – The first step in the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission’s (CPC) work with the marketing firm Locable that has been hired to better promote Atlantic is to collect information for a community and tourism website.
Last month, the CPC approved hiring the firm at a cost of $3,800 to promote the community by sharing a variety of information with a network of users and on social media.
CPC Chairman Alexsis Fleener suggested working with the company after seeing the founder and CEO, Brian Ostrovsky, at different conferences. He spoke to the CPC in March giving an overview of the company and the services it provides.
“What we want to do is talk (about) ‘why?’” Ostrovsky told the CPC in March. “Why are you going to do this marketing? What are your desired goals? What is your ideal outcome? If you as a community want to bring people in for tourism reasons, you need to understand what’s going to be attractive to them, and how will you find them? (We want to help you) highlight what makes you unique, and leverage the relationships you already have.”
Ostrovsky told the committee that businesses sign up for the program and then are able to use free templates to create calendar listings, blog posts and other content. Those can then be shared with other Locable users expanding the exposure. Businesses that want to access more services, such as email newsletters or have the company build a website for them, can sign up for a paid version of the program.
During the CPC meeting Thursday, Fleener said a committee will collect information for the company to create the website, and contact businesses about the program’s free marketing services to start sharing information.
“There’s information that they need to build (the website),” Fleener said. “And then the next phase is getting their free offers to businesses. These are marketing tools that will become available to businesses. Once we build the business registry, then (Locable) will be sending out invitations to all the businesses we can put on the list. They can sign up for a free account.”
Council Liaison Gerald Brink questioned if businesses would follow up if they are contacted by the firm, but Fleener said businesses would be alerted that Locable would email them. After that, Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith said, “It’s up to them to take advantage of the opportunity.”
CPC Member Jeff Gude said it would be better to hear from local officials about the program because business officials may think the email is junk and delete it.