$35,000 in AtlantiCash sold in 40 minutes

Volunteer Lori Reid (left) helps Lorilyn Suchultes purchase AtlantiCash during the discount AtlantiCash Event on Saturday. A total of $35,000 was sold in 40 minutes.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Chamber staff and volunteers had a successful Discount AtlantiCash Event on Saturday. They sold $35,000 in AtlantiCash in 40 minutes.

Tags

Trending Food Videos