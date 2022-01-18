CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors reapproved its Wellness program Tuesday, which officials say saved the county thousands of dollars.
“I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but I think it was around $68,000,” Supervisor Steve Green said. “It’s in the county’s interest and the taxpayers interest for our employees to take care of themselves and be as healthy as possible and keep our insurance rates down.”
The program is offered through Wellmark and the county will hold a “Lunch and Learn” program on Jan. 27 to educate county officials.
“It's your chance for everyone including the board of supervisors to come and learn about this years program, what the requirements are going to be, what some of the various incentives are and things of that nature,” Green added.
The unanimously approved the plan.
In other business Cass County Conservation Director Micah Lee told the board that a number of general maintenance projects had been completed including closing down and winterizing the Cold Springs campground and removing brush and damaged trees from along the T-Bone trail, the result of December’s Derecho.
In addition the department had been busy removing dead and dying pine trees from the County’s Outdoor Classroom and replanting hardwood trees in some areas. He added that while the people enjoyed the pines, they did not do well in the area and, since they were planted in natural prairie grass, suffered when the grass had to be burned off.
Long-term he said he hoped the area be developed to include examples of the states different eco-systems and include at least one every tree native to the state.
The board also approved the appointments of Jim Swanson to the Cass County Zoning Board and Cliff Aupperle as Franklin Township Trustee.