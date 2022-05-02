Out in the field

SOUTHWEST IOWA – After having to wait for the right weather conditions, producers were able to start planting this week.
ISU Field Agronomist Mike Witt said that even though producers were anxious to start there wasn’t a mad rush to get everything done this week.
“There were some individuals who were getting out and getting some fields planted,” Witt said.
“It’s enough to get started, but not enough that no one is going crazy (trying to get in the field and done quickly).”
He estimated less than 5 percent of corn and soybeans have been planted, and said next week wasn’t going to be ideal for planting as there were rain chances almost every day. National Weather Service officials said in the Atlantic area showers and thunderstorms are expected today, Wednesday and Thursday after the area was expecting showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend.
The Iowa Drought Map shows parts of Pottawattamie, Cass and Audubon County are considered abnormally dry, along with most of Harrison and Shelby Counties, but counties south don’t have drought conditions at all.
Witt said last week producers were anxious to plant because last year most were done by the end of April. According to the USDA, last year, 13% of corn had already been planted in Iowa, while this year it’s at 1%. No soybeans have been planted this year, but last year 8% had been planted.