CASS COUNTY — Just four months after being appointed Cass County Auditor, Sara Harris announced Wednesday she will be resigning her seat after Republican party officials failed to nominate her to the party’s slate of candidates for the General Election in November.
Harris was appointed to the seat in April following the resignation of Dale Sunderman who held the job for 37 years. She was selected by the Board of Supervisors after interviewing for the job with two other candidates, including former Atlantic City Councilperson Kathy Somers — who ultimately received the Republican party nomination.
Harris said Wednesday that, since she currently held the job — and hadn’t received any indication of trouble — she expected to be nominated by the party at a “special nominating convention” on Aug. 15 and seek election after her term expired at the end of the year. Instead the party nominated Somers, blindsiding Harris who said she was neither informed of their intentions prior to the meeting nor did anyone discuss it with her afterwards.
She speculated that the action by the party may be retaliation against the Board as a result of its ongoing dispute with the County Treasurer.
“Sadly, my fate has been decided for me by the Cass County Republican Central Committee with their organized effort to remove me in a referendum against the Board of Supervisors when they chose to place party loyalty over process and a full capability of doing the job as auditor,” she wrote in her resignation letter.
Harris’ last day will be Sept. 12 and she said Wednesday that she is considering running for the seat through a write-in campaign, but has not made a final decision. In her resignation letter she cites the “toxic environment” in the courthouse as a reason not to run.
“I do feel that I could campaign and win the election but to what end? The toxic environment fueled with unnecessary drama would remain and the party powers that decided to push me out, to no fault of my own, will be more inspired than ever to continue their vendetta against the board and by association, me and my family.”
While in charge for just four months, Harris was proud of the work she had done there and pointed to the fact that the office remained open during her training and was “ progressing every day in learning the duties of the Auditor position despite the added pressures of the Treasurer’s office being closed for an extended period due to the exodus of the entire department staff.”
“It hurts to know that I will not be able to continue to improve and grow within the walls of the courthouse. I had always wanted a position within the courthouse. I remember in grade school I took a tour of the grounds and I thought at that time how it would be such a neat opportunity to represent my family and community in such a role.”
“I love this town and community and I would not want to see it further divided by politics,” she concluded. “ I pray for all involved that a peace may come soon.”
