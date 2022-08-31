Sara harris.jpg

CASS COUNTY — Just four months after being appointed Cass County Auditor, Sara Harris announced Wednesday she will be resigning her seat after Republican party officials failed to nominate her to the party’s slate of candidates for the General Election in November.

