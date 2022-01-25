The Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators had their first meeting of 2022 and their first live and in person meeting since the pandemic shutdown in 2020. They met at 5:45p.m on January 10th at the Café on the Hill in Guthrie Center.
Following the dinner, Kelly Polson, President, called the meeting to order. Projects and events for the year were discussed.
The service project for this year is The Firefly Ranch which is located between Guthrie Center and Panora. It is a residence for women in need of shelter following abuse, personal trauma, or help with regaining confidence before living independently. The wish list for the shelter was discussed. The most appreciated items suggested were gift cards for gas and toiletry items, cleaning supplies, paper supplies, and tablecloths, sheets, towels (gently used). Members are asked to bring donated items to the April meeting.
The President reported that the State Convention is still planned for a live gathering on June 24-25 at Lake Okoboji.
Plans are being made by our group for the presentation of the Educational Excellence Award. A gift card and an official certificate will be presented and a photo taken by a member.
Our project for first year teachers will be changed because of the pandemic. Rather than recognizing these teachers at the beginning of the year, we will be honor them in a different way at year’s end.
Our president, Kelly, proudly showed us our Certificate of Excellence which we have earned as a chapter for 2019-2021.
The dues for the upcoming year will be paid at a spring meeting.
Donna Olson presented our President Kelly with a gift from the chapter in appreciation for the excellent job she did as president conducting zoom meetings and keeping our organization going during these difficult times.
Our next meeting will be March 14th.
Jayne Rouse, PreK-6th Counselor at ACGC, presented a program about helping students thrive during these difficult times.