2023 Cass County Fair Schedule

Thursday, July 27
Swine Weigh-in, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.; Rabbit Check-In, 8 to 9:30 a.m.; Poultry Check-in, 10 to 11 a.m.; Meat Goat/Dairy Weigh-in, 10:30 a.m. to noon; Horse Check-in, 2 to 3 p.m.; Horse Show-Timed Event, 2 p.m.; Sheep Weigh-In, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open/Food Sale, 5 p.m.; Little Miss & Little Mister Contest, 7 p.m.; King and Queen Contest, 7:30 p.m.; Senior Recognition, 8 p.m.; Youth Council’s Teen Dance, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28
Beef Weigh-in, 8 to 10 a.m.; Rabbit Show, 8 a.m.; Horse Show, 9 a.m.; 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Dog Show, 11 a.m.; Clover Kids Animal Show, 3:30 p.m.; Friday Evening Building Showcase, 5:30 p.m.; Clover Kid Style Show, 5:45 p.m.; Mutton Busting, 6:30 p.m.; Bull Ride, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Sheep Show, 8 a.m.; 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Pet Show, 10 a.m.; Meat Goat/Dairy Goat Show, noon; Communication Events, noon; Youth Water Fights, 1 p.m.; Livestock Judging, 3 p.m.; Tractor Pull, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Swine Show, 7:30 a.m.; Tractor Ride, 8:30 a.m.; Poultry Show, 10 a.m.; 4-H/FFA Exhibits Open, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Decorator’s Showcase, noon to 4 p.m.; Tractor Display, noon to 3 p.m.; Pig Pals Show, 1 p.m.; Pedal Tractor Pull, 2:30 p.m.; Feeder Calf Weigh-In, 3 to 3:30 p.m.; County Fair Church Service, 4:30 p.m.; Cow/Calf Show, 5:30 p.m.; Feeder Calf Show, 6 p.m.; Horse Fun Show, 6:30 p.m.; Golf Cart Races, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 31
Beef Show, 8 a.m.-one hour after conclusion of morning beef show will be the Beef Fitting Contest; 4-H/FFA Exhibits open, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Best of Iowa, 9 a.m.; Cass County Cattlemen’s Play Area, 9 a.m. to noon; Rotary Watermelon Feed, 11 a.m.; Dairy Cattle Show, 2 p.m.; Building Awards, 4 p.m.; Parade of Champions/Bucket of Junk Fund-raising Auction, 5:45 p.m.; Grand Champion Beef Selection, 6:30 p.m.; Livestock released, 7:45 p.m.; Static Exhibits released, 8 to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Livestock Sale, 8 a.m.
Commercial Booths Open: Thursday 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, noon to 10 a.m.; Mechanical Bull-Friday afternoon and all day Saturday; Archery Open Shoot Fund-raiser, Saturday 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.; Atlantic Elks Bingo, Friday — Sunday 2 to 5 p.m.; Critter Close-ups Exotic Animals Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.