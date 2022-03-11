ANITA – The CAM School Board will determine how to deal with lower kindergarten numbers expected next school year during its Monday meeting, after the topic came up during a work session earlier this week.
Board members were discussing the district’s facilities- specifically how to handle needs since a $30 million bond issue vote for facilities failed last November — when the topic of enrollment came up.
“We started with a conversation on the general fund (and learned) we will have 15 kindergarteners, and that would make it a one section kindergarten class,” CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said Wednesday.
The district has elementary buildings in Anita and Massena, so Croghan said the board would have to decide where that section would be located and will do that during its regular meeting on March 14.
He said there was some discussion about the facilities, but no decisions were made, and discussions need to continue.
The bond issue vote came after the board decided to do a facility study which was completed in 2019, and led to public meetings on suggestions for facility improvements. A facility committee recommended having a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade building in Massena and a seventh through 12th grade building in Anita. That led to a bond issue for up to $30 million, and proposed improvements ranged from installation of fire sprinklers and fire alarms, new heating, cooling, electrical, and lighting systems, restroom and locker room renovations to bring them into ADA compliance, new secure entrances, renovated office and administration spaces, an expanded kitchen, cafeteria and commons spaces, new and renovated classrooms, improvements for playgrounds and parking sites, to consideration of space for childcare. That bond issue received only 32% of the vote.