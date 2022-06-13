Walnut Community Center Foundation takes over Antique Walk

WALNUT – While those coming to the Walnut Antique Walk won’t notice anything different, behind the scenes, a new organization- the Walnut Community Center Foundation- is taking over the event from the Walnut AMVETS.
Amanda Lebeck, president of the foundation, said the AMVETS offered the event to the foundation because it would have more manpower and younger members to oversee it, and Lebeck said they wanted to continue the tradition “because it’s so important to the town.” She said people estimate 30,000 come to Walnut over the three days the event is held each year.
This year’s event will be held Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, and includes free admission and free parking. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Walnut Fire Department will serve breakfast from 6 to 10:30 a.m. at the fire station each day, and members of the Catholic Church will be serving a lasagna meal at the community center on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Lebeck said proceeds from the event will benefit the community center.