The Atlantic News Telegraph held its annual Halloween costume contest a few days before the actual Halloween holiday on Thursday. Because of rainy weather, the event had to be moved to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, but several people still came out to try to take the top spot for AtlantiCash prizes. Group winner went to the Sanderson Sisters (or Jayna McEntaffer, Kyra Seddon-Coleman and Payton Seufert). Winners in the 13 and up category were Bella Brock as a hot dog vendor, Teagan Kinzie as Benny the Jet Rodriguez from The Sandlot, and Kaiden Hatley, the Onceler from The Lorax. Winners in the 7-12 category were Mirabella Gardner as Medusa, Hunter Kinzie as Squints from The Sandlot, and Jason McEntaffer as a sumo wrestler. Winners in the 0-6 category were Charles Adams as an Oompa Loompa, Piper Hatley as Grandma from The Lorax, and Serina Howrey as Minnie Mouse.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 99%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 46°
- Wind: 19 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:48:22 AM
- Sunset: 06:18:43 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 18mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 20mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 18mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 18mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 17mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 16mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 16mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- Fatal Accident North of Atlantic This Morning
- How to keep car interiors clean
- IOWA EIGHT-MAN PLAYOFFS: CAM powers by East Mills again
- IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: CAM gets another rematch; Audubon, ACGC to take to road
- Class of 1970 celebrations 50th reunion
- PREP FOOTBALL: Trojans get glimpse of future in loss to Creston
- AHS Class of 1956 reunion
- IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL: ACGC comes from behind to earn historic regional final berth
- Dinner in a Pinch
- IOWA EIGHT-MAN PLAYOFFS: RSM first-half run drops Exira-EHK
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.