Atlantic woman recounts Betsy Ross’ life

ATLANTIC – It started with the parades.
Atlantic resident Carolyn DeLay was invited to dress in revolutionary war costumes to appear on floats in area parades. Some featured famous names, like George Washington, and DeLay thought she should start portraying another famous face from that time.
“I thought we needed a Betsy Ross,” DeLay said. “One thing just led to another.”
She started researching Ross, and eventually doing presentations as Ross, and her most recent one was held on Thursday during the Cass County Genealogy Society meeting at the Atlantic Library.
Ross was born Elizabeth Griscom, in a family with 17 children with only nine of them reaching adulthood. She grew up in a strict Quaker home, and attended a Quaker School. Her great-aunt taught her to sew, and her father wanted her to be an apprentice in upholstery. At that time, they made things like flags, pouches and sails for ships.
While working, Ross met her first husband, John Ross. He wasn’t a quaker, so Betsy was excommunicated from the church, and members of her family refused to talk to her.
“We eloped across the river into New Jersey (in 1773),” DeLay said as Ross during her program. “You know the person who married us? William Franklin. And you know who William Franklin is? Benjamin Franklin’s son.”
The Revolutionary War started and John volunteered to serve as a guard while they were living in Philadelphia. Tragically, he died following an explosion.
Ross married again in 1777, this time to Joseph Ashburn, who worked on a ship for the navy. However, when the ship traveled to the Bahamas, all on board, including Ashburn, were captured and taken back to England. He spent the rest of his life in prison, dying there. A shipmate, John Claypoole, reported the death to Ross of Ashburn, and Ross married for the third and last time to Claypoole.
During all her marriages, Ross continued to work at her upholstery business, and lived through the war, having to endure the British coming to Philadelphia. Soldiers would go into homes and inform the occupants they would be living there with them.
Meanwhile, as the war continued, leaders formed a committee that was in charge of developing a flag for the colonists.
“All of the countries and all of the ships had their own flags,” DeLay said during the program. “Even today, ships have flags from the country that they are in. And when they pass a ship they have to (raise) their flag up to identify who they are and where they’re from.”
The committee included Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and George Ross, who happened to be Betsy Ross’ uncle. Betsy and Washington know each other, since their pews were next to one another at church.
Washington wanted a flag with 13 stars, representing the 13 colonies fighting against the British, and he wanted them in a circle like a constellation. He also wanted 13 red and white stripes to represent 13 colonies. The original idea was to add a star and a stripe for each additional state to the union, but that idea was dropped after the western expansion took place. When the flag was completed, it was flown in September 1777.
DeLay said the most interesting thing she learned about Ross in all her research was how strong Ross had to be to go through everything in her life.
“(The most interesting thing I learned was) about her stamina and courage-to have the courage to overcome all the obstacles she overcame,” DeLay said. “Soldiers with guns from an opposing country living in your house and you have to do the cooking for them. I can just imagine what that must have been like. She survived that. She survived two husbands in the revolutionary war. She survived living in a big family.”