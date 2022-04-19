ATLANTIC — Atlantic officials are cracking down on what they see as a persistent problem — residents not taking care of their lawns.
City officials have made it known that the city intends to be more strict in its enforcement of nuisance codes, including cracking down on residents who fail to keep their lawns mowed.
Currently, city code requires that residents must keep grass no higher than 12 inches or be in violation of the code. In that case, the city may come in and mow the property with a charge of $75 per hour for mowing, plus a surcharge of $100.
Under the new ordinance, the height will be lowered to 9 inches — a height officials say is in line with other communities.
“This standard is the highest of cities that we have surveyed. There was considerable discussion on appropriate grass length in the Committee. For the time being, the Committee is endorsing a reduction from the current 12-inch standard to a new, 9-inch standard,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said in the agenda packet.
The city is also considering changes to the fees keeping the $100 surcharge but changed the equipment fees to be based on the type of equipment used. That charge is not being considered by the Council.
