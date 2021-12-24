ATLANTIC- Cass Health is pleased to announce that beginning January 3, 2022, Aubrey Molgaard, DNP, ARNP will provide care to patients of all ages at Atlantic, Griswold, and Massena Medical Center.
A familiar face to many, Molgaard has been a part of Cass Health since 2006. Previously, she worked in nursing and diabetes education. While working, she continued in her studies and recently completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice in July 2021 at Nebraska Methodist College.
Molgaard is dual certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education (CBDCE). Because of her background as a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, she works closely with the endocrinology team at UNMC.
“Honestly my passion is helping people connect the dots and giving them the best care possible. I love helping people and giving them hope with a partnership in their own self care,” said Molgaard.
Appointments with Molgaard will be available two days a week in Atlantic, and one day a week in both Griswold and Massena. To make an appointment, please call 712-243-2850.