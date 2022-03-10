SHIFT ATL in the home stretch of brick fund-raiser

Members of Shift ATL are reminding people who still want to purchase an engraved brick for the patio at the former Downtowner location, located at 14 East Fourth Street, that they need to do so by the end of the month.
The nonprofit organization has been selling personalized engraved patio pavers for a year, and the fund-raiser is wrapping up at the end of March. Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are all able to purchase a 4x8 paver with text, an 8x8 paver with text or an 8x8 paver with their logo to commemorate a loved one, celebrate your family or put your company/organization on display.
All of these engraved pavers will make up a portion of the patio that will be built this summer. These pavers will be a great keepsake for anyone to come visit and see their impact for the community of Atlantic. Accompanying these patio pavers will also be a colorful mural on the side of The Telegraph building that celebrates Atlantic and how “good it is to be here.”
Renovation on the exterior of The Telegraph began at the beginning of the month and will continue this spring and early summer, with all projects being complete and revealed during the group’s Summer Soiree fund-raiser dinner and dueling pianos on July 16.
McGill Restoration from Omaha is completing the brick work on the entirety of the exterior. Werts Construction from Atlantic will be installing the new stone and awning on the front of the building, completing the renovation of the exterior. Following those projects, a community patio will be built in the courtyard space, and then two murals will be installed, one on the west side of the building and one on the east side with the patio.
SHIFT ATL recently completed the interior rehabilitation of The Telegraph building. They are managing a fully operating AirBnB on the upper story, and they are currently using the main level as commercial space for pop-up shops, local events or as a flexible community space while they work to find a permanent commercial tenant.
Anyone interested in purchasing an engraved patio paver or learning more about the fund-raiser can visit shiftatl.org/bricks or contact Jessie Shiels at 712.304.2651.
For more information or any questions about this SHIFT ATL event, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/shiftatl, their website at shiftatl.org or by email at shiftatlantic@gmail.com.