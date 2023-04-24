CORNING – Growing up, Erica Lantz saw several examples of people being their own bosses.
“I came from a long line of entrepreneurs on both sides of my family,” Lantz said. “My grandparents owned their own businesses. Growing up, my mother had a restaurant in Coon Rapids, she operated for 13 years (by herself). So it’s kind of always been a dream of having my own business of some sort. I knew I didn’t want to work for somebody forever.”
Lantz reached that goal about a year and a half ago when she purchased Feeders Grain and Farm Supply, Inc. The business, located in Corning, offers head, hand and footwear, farm and ranch feed (including milling custom feeds), fencing, animal health products, livestock equipment, vaccines and vet supplies, waterers, seed and fertilizers.
Lantz and her husband Aaron live on a farm along with two sons ages 4 and 6, and raise 50 head of cattle, along with sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits and horses. They had a relationship with the previous owner of the business.
“The farm came first, and we did a lot of business over here buying whatever supplies we needed for the farm,” she said. “We developed a relationship (with the former owner) as a customer. Then when he decided to sell the business, I told him I would be interested in purchasing it.”
Lantz previously worked in food manufacturing, but she did get to interact with farmers, which she enjoyed and made her want to operate the farm supply business.
“I worked in food manufacturing, popcorn specifically, so I dealt with a lot of farmers. We would do annual farmer meetings- educational quality that I was part of, so I enjoyed interacting with the farmers on that level, so that’s why it’s a lot of fun now for me to deal with them on a regular basis,” she said.
Her interest in agriculture goes back to when she grew up living on an acreage, and participating in agriculture related programs, like 4-H and FFA.
“I was a big 4-H and FFA (exhibitor) all through high school. I was even a district officer for FFA,” she said.
Her involvement in those programs was also important in her personal life.
“I was in FFA doing a leadership conference (which was offered) by Iowa State University,” she said. “I met my husband there.”
Feeders Grain and Farm Supply, Inc. has been in business for over 65 years, and Lantz wants to continue the tradition of good customer service. In a brochure announcing she had taken over the business, officials say, “Welcome to a new experience with your trusted local farm, ranch and home supplier. With 65+ years of service, we are now operating under new ownership and are dedicated to an excellent customer experience. Feeders Grain and Farm Supply has assembled an impressive inventory over the years to cover virtually all your needs. We lean on our experience and have complemented our offerings with additional products that customers request. We invite you to stop in, look around and let us know what your supply needs are. We aim to earn your trust and cultivate a long-lasting relationship.”
The business is located at 2052 Hunter Avenue in Corning, and is open Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to noon. Much more information can be found on their web site www.feedersgrain.com or by calling them at 641-322-4011.
Lantz said her favorite part is interacting with customers, and being able to find items that can help people make their operation more efficient.
“I like to be able to find different livestock equipment for people,” she said. “Different things that are on the market. (Telling them) this is what’s new, this is something that’s going to save you on hay, things like that, that are going to help them out in the long run, whether it’s efficiencies from working livestock or efficiencies from saving hay with a bale feeder.”