Patty Hannon Concert set for April 23

(NT File Photo)

Members of the sixth, seventh, eighth and high school bands will perform on April 23 during the Patty Hannon Concert. Pictured is one students from last year’s performance.

 (NT File Photo)

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Middle School and High School students will be performing during the Patty Hannon Memorial Concert of Bands, which will be held on April 23 at the AHS Auditorium starting at 2:30 p.m.

