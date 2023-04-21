Patty Hannon Concert set for April 23

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Middle School and High School students will be performing during the Patty Hannon Memorial Concert of Bands, which will be held on April 23 at the AHS Auditorium starting at 2:30 p.m.
