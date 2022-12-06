AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a repair work agreement with Mid-American Energy on Tuesday following the completion of a wind turbine project.
Last July, officials told the board they will be replacing blades and towers on wind turbines in Audubon and Guthrie Counties later that month. Officials said the project involved 87 wind turbines, 25 of those in Audubon County. Blades would be 10.5 meters longer, and will produce more energy.
Officials with Mid-American Energy worked with the secondary road employees to make sure county roads used were in good or better condition after completing the project at the end of November.
Engineer Mitch Rydl said the project went well, and he received only a couple of complaints. Officials with Mid-American Energy said they appreciate the good relationship they have with the board and secondary roads.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
