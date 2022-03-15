Senator Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, filed official nomination papers at the state Capitol earlier this month.
“I filed my nomination paperwork to represent southwest Iowa for another term in the Iowa Senate,” Senator Shipley said. “For the last eight years, I have been committed to making sure rural Iowans are given a voice at the Capitol.”
“During my time in the Senate, I’ve advocated for agricultural issues, rural healthcare, and education. I’ve supported historic tax cuts that help families keep more money in their pockets. My work in the Senate isn’t done yet. I have lived in southwest Iowa my entire life, and I know firsthand what issues this area of the state faces. I look forward to meeting and connecting with more constituents in the upcoming months.”
Senator Shipley was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2014. He is the chair of the Local Government standing committee and vice-chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. He also sits on the Agriculture, Judiciary, Natural Resources and Environment, and Transportation committees. After the passage of new redistricting maps and effective with elections in 2022, Senate District 9 will include all of Cass, Montgomery, Adams, Page, Taylor, and Ringgold counties, as well as part of Union County.
Senator Shipley is a proud father and grandfather. He was born and raised in Adams County and is the fifth generation in his family to be involved in agriculture. Much of his life has been devoted to agriculture as an advocate, teacher, and farmer. He currently has a small farming operation and cow herd in Nodaway. He served 18 years on the Villisca School Board and has worked as an elder, deacon, and Sunday school teacher in the First Presbyterian Church.