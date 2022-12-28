DES MOINES – It’s almost time to start 2023 the right way – in an Iowa state park! Join the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge through the digital State Park Passport. You can also join one of several guided hikes with park or forest staff across the state.
It’s almost New Years! Join the First Day Hike Challenge at Iowa state parks
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Charges dismissed in theft of antique scaleCharges dismissed in theft of antique scale
- Ernst Nominates Iowa Students to U.S. Service Academies
- Nash Roe Can Cook
- Area Police Reports
- BOWLING RESULTS
- Area Police Reports
- Area Church Services
- Elk Horn’s Own Toy Story
- IHSAA member schools say yes to FRL factor for football
- Friendship Home Celebrates Family Christmas With Music, Santa
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.