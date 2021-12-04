Walnut and Anita are the latest two area towns hosting Christmas activities, both of which will be held on Sunday.
There will be Breakfast with Santa at the Walnut Community Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring pancakes. The cost of the breakfast is a free will donation, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos from 9 a.m. to noon.
Anita will hold their Christmas Walk on Sunday with the theme “Light up the Town,” that features a new event- a lighted parade down Main Street.
The Anita Town and Country Group organizes the Christmas activities and member Sara Sisler said the group is always looking for new activities to add to the event. A couple of new members suggested the idea, especially since other towns, like Atlantic and Massena, have them.
Santa will lead the parade, and those who want to have entries in it should line up at the food pantry at 4:15 p.m. The parade will start at 4:45 p.m. and travel down Main Street from the Sinclair Station to the Anita Community Center. Santa visits will happen after the parade at 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anita Library. Other activities include a Christmas photo-op area at 801 Maple Street from 1 to 3 p.m., live nativity scene at the Methodist Church at 3:30 p.m., Legion Soup Supper at 4 p.m., hayrides from 5 to 7 p.m. staring at the fire station, and a number of activities at the Anita Community Center throughout the afternoon and evening.