Griswold Firefighters were called to a small field fire at 545th and Yankton Road at approximately 5:19 p.m., according to scanner traffic
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of the Diversity Choir performing one of their songs during Show Choir Blast which was held at the end of April.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- 50th Anniversary Card Shower
- Stabbing considered isolated incident
- SWIFT launches Duke Rentals Kayak Series for student anglers
- PREP TRACK: Griswold competitive at Corner meet
- Area Police Reports
- PREP TRACK: Nights to remember at H-10
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls win five events at WIC, take third
- Iowa Aviation Museum inductees announced
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys win RVC title
- Legendary KNOD broadcaster Ron Novotny passes away
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.