ATLANTIC – A total of 23 families — with 73 children and 17 adults — got to celebrate Christmas by participating in the Atlantic Police Department and Atlantic Police Reserve’s Christmas programs — Family Dreams Christmas and Shop with a Cop.
As part of the Family Dreams Christmas, families get a chance to shop in businesses in Atlantic, receive a full Christmas dinner, gift cards to local grocery stores, and pick out toys from the Reserve department’s toy room. For Shop with a Cop, families are chosen to shop at Wal-Mart in Atlantic.
“Both of the programs were very successful this year and everyone had a great time,” said Lt. Devin Hogue from the Atlantic Police Department.
Organizers said the programs would not be possible without numerous private donations and donations from businesses and organizations.
“We would not be able to run these programs without the wonderful donations we receive each year,” organizers posted on the Atlantic Police Department’s Facebook page. “Thank you to all of the many generous private individuals that contributed to our cause and to the following companies and groups. The Joe Dirt Memorial Tournament, Richter & Son Towing, OSI “Oakland Foods” Women in leadership group, JBG Farms, Smith Land Service, Atlantic Carriers, Cappel’s Ace Hardware, Keegen Pace, Pymosa Lodge, AM Vets Post 1, Atlantic Hy-Vee, Deter Motor Company, Atlantic Wal-Mart, The Atlantic News & Telegraph, Atlantic Subway, Brown’s Shoe Fit, as well as many, many more! Our heartfelt thanks and a wish of a joyous New Year! Sincerely, The Atlantic Police Department and Reserves!”