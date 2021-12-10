ATLANTIC – Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber recommended sanding, painting and refinishing the gym floors at the middle school and high school during Wednesday night’s school board meeting, but had no cost estimate for the work.
Barber said the work needed to be done on the middle school gym floor due to damage from roof fire, and he suggested looking at the high school gym since it had been 12 years since it had been sanded.
Barber said a finish was recommended for both floors, which would take longer to dry, but students would be able to use the high school gym if work was being done on the middle school gym and vice versa.
He said the middle school gym is being used now, but only for basketball practice. If approved, he hoped the project could start sometime after March 1 when the AMS gym is no longer needed for practice.
In other business, the board approved a certificate of completion for the athletic facility project.
A facilities committee was created to study and recommend improvements for the athletic facilities in August of 2018. In December of that year, the school board approved a plan for improvements, and asked for residents to vote on a $9.5 million bond issue to make the improvements. Voters approved it on April 2, 2019. It included the Trojan Bowl, tennis courts, baseball/softball facility, and track and soccer fields. Later, field turf for the Trojan Bowl was added to the project, at a cost of about $600,000, which was paid for by donations.
The passage of the certificate means the majority of the work has been completed, but those who worked on the project still have to complete a “punch list,” of items that haven’t been completed. Those items need to be completed before approximately $437,000 will be paid out.
Board Members Sworn In
Josh McLaren and Kristy Pellett were both sworn in after being re-elected last month for their school board seats. Jenny Williams was re-elected as board president, and Laura McLean was elected as vice president. The board approved to continue holding board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays in the high school media center, but changed the start time from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.