VILLISCA – The City of Villisca received a $100,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation for a project to tear down three buildings, including an old lounge, an old Breadeaux restaurant and an old theater, known as the Rialoto Theater.
Villisca City Clerk Kadee Meyer explained the board that owned the theater tried to fix it, but they learned the cost was going to be extremely high.
“They actually tried really hard to fix their building up, but the back wall and the roof (needed work and) was going to cost too much (after getting a) structural engineer involved,” she said.
Meyer said because it’s a big project, city officials applied for the grant funds, and are also looking for donations with a goal of reaching $25,000. She said the total cost for the project is $225,000, and, along with the grant funding, the Rialoto Theater board offered $25,000 to help pay for the project. She said the city is planning on paying for the remaining costs.
Meyer said anyone interested in donating to the project can drop off a donation at city hall or mail a check to city officials. Checks should be made to the City of Villisca, and checks should be mailed to city hall, at 318 South Third Avenue, Villisca, Iowa 50864.
Meyer said the next phase is to make the area a covered community space for events like concerts, plays and the farmers market in Villisca.