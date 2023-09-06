ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council voted Wednesday night to disband the Atlantic Park Board by a vote of 6-1 with Linda Hartkopf voting no..
The council approved waving the rules for the second and third readings of the ordinance, so it was completed during Wednesday’s meeting.
Hartkopf said she was voting no because she had received several comments against disbanding the park board.
“I have received a number of comments from various individuals in my area, and I will stand with the majority vote of my constituents
Later in the meeting, the council passed the first reading that created a park and recreation advisory commission “to ensure that a formal public feedback and input system was in place regarding the operations and capital planning for the City’s parks and recreation system.”
The advisory commission would be appointed and not elected like the current park board. Three members would need to live in the Atlantic city limit while the other two could live in the Atlantic area, but not necessarily in the city limits. There would be a sixth non-voting member, which would be an Atlantic High School student. A council liaison could be appointed for the commission, and three members would have one year terms while two members would have two year terms.
Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett was asked who people would contact if they were interested in being on the commission, and she explained that typically people would submit resumes and the personnel and finance committee would review them. People could be interviewed as well, but Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick said people shouldn’t send resumes until all the readings were passed. One idea offered by council members was to wave the third reading during the next council meeting, which will be held on Sept. 19.