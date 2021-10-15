CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed on ways to keep the Willow Heights Building maintained, especially during the winter months, to keep it in the best condition possible for potential buyers.
The building was home to a facility that served a mental or intellectual disability, substance abuse or other disabling condition. But that facility is scheduled to close on Nov. 1. Region Mental Health & Disability Services Region CEO Suzanne Watson told the board earlier this month that federal and state officials want people who were served in the facility to live in a community setting in a house, and not a facility like Willow Heights. The county owns the building, and farm land around it.
Board members agreed once the facility was closed, there should be a caretaker to check on the building, and a locked gate should be placed at the gravel road entrance. Chairman Steve Baier said he had spoken with a former maintenance person about checking on the building, and was willing to discuss the idea more in depth with him, including compensation on a contract basis. He thought it was important to keep the building in good condition in case someone is interested in purchasing it.
“I think for the next year we need to keep it maintained and ‘showable’ in real estate terms so that if we have an interested party they can come and look at it, and the place isn’t complete mothballed,” Baier said