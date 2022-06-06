Voting Information

The Cass County primary election will be held today with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

 Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on Election Day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the Cass County Auditor’s Office by June 14, 2022, at noon. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 712-243-4570.

CASS COUNTY POLLING PLACES

Atlantic Ward 1

Zion Lutheran Church

811 Oak St, Atlantic

Atlantic Ward 2

Atlantic Public Library

507 Poplar St, Atlantic

Atlantic Ward 3

Cass County Community Center

805 W 10th St, Atlantic

Atlantic Ward 4

United Church of Christ

1607 Hazel St, Atlantic

Atlantic Ward 5

Heritage House

1200 Brookridge Circle, Atlantic

Bear Grove Twp/Cass Twp/ City of Lewis*

Lewis Community Center

400 W Main St, Lewis

Benton Twp/Franklin Twp/Grant Twp/ Lincoln Twp/City of Anita/City of Wiota*

Anita Community Center

805 Main St, Anita

Brighton Twp/Grove Twp/Pymosa Twp/Washington Twp/City of Marne

Cass County Community Center

805 W 10th St, Atlantic

Noble Twp/Pleasant Twp/City of Griswold

Griswold Community Building

601 2nd St, Griswold

Union Twp/City of Cumberland

Cumberland Community Building

200 W 2nd St, Cumberland

Edna Twp/Victoria Twp/ Easterly Portion of Massena Twp

Massena Public Library

122 Main St, Massena

Westerly Portion of Massena Twp/City of Massena*

CAM Middle School

207 E 6th St, Massena

*Notice of polling location change: the precincts noted are listed with their new permanent polling location, voters in those precincts will vote at the listed polling location.

Absentee and special voter ballots will be counted at the Cass County Courthouse, 5 W 7th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022. Voting equipment will be used at the election.

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the County Auditor’s Office at the telephone number or e-mail address listed below:

Telephone: 712-243-4570

E-mail address: auditor@casscoia.us

The post-election audit for the 2022 Primary Election will take place on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:00pm in the Cass County Board of Supervisors Meeting Room.

Republican Candidates

Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballots one of the rotations

UNITED STATES SENATOR

• Vote for no more than one

• Jim Carlin

• Chuck Grassley

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3

• Vote for no more than one

• Nicole Hasso

• Gary Leffler

• Zach Nunn

GOVERNOR

• Vote for no more than one

• Kim Reynolds

SECRETARY OF STATE

• Vote for no more than one

• Paul D Pate

AUDITOR OF STATE

• Vote for no more than one

• Todd Halbur

• Mary Ann Hanusa

TREASURER OF STATE

• Vote for no more than one

• Roby Smith

SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE

• Vote for no more than one

• Mike Naig

ATTORNEY GENERAL

• Vote for no more than one

• Brenna Bird

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 9

• Vote for no more than one

• Tom Shipley

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 018

• Vote for no more than one

• Thomas Jay Moore COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 2

• Vote for no more than one

• Mark O’Brien

COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3

• Vote for no more than one

• John P Hartkopf

• Wendy Richter

COUNTY ATTORNEY

• Vote for no more than one

• Robert J Engler

• Jay W Mez

• Vanessa E Strazdas

COUNTY RECORDER

• Vote for no more than one

• Mary Ward

COUNTY TREASURER

• Vote for no more than one

• Tracey J Marshall

DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES

Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballots one of the rotations

UNITED STATES SENATOR

• Vote for no more than one

• Abby Finkenauer

• Michael Franken

• Glenn Hurst

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3

• Vote for no more than one

• Cindy Axne

GOVERNOR

• Vote for no more than one

• Deidre DeJear

SECRETARY OF STATE

• Vote for no more than one

• Joel Miller

• Eric Van Lancker

AUDITOR OF STATE

• Vote for no more than one

• Rob Sand

TREASURER OF STATE

• Vote for no more than one

• Michael L Fitzgerald

SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE

• Vote for no more than one

• John Norwood

ATTORNEY GENERAL

• Vote for no more than one

• Tom Miller

