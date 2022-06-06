The Cass County primary election will be held today with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on Election Day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the Cass County Auditor’s Office by June 14, 2022, at noon. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 712-243-4570.
CASS COUNTY POLLING PLACES
Atlantic Ward 1
Zion Lutheran Church
811 Oak St, Atlantic
Atlantic Ward 2
Atlantic Public Library
507 Poplar St, Atlantic
Atlantic Ward 3
Cass County Community Center
805 W 10th St, Atlantic
Atlantic Ward 4
United Church of Christ
1607 Hazel St, Atlantic
Atlantic Ward 5
Heritage House
1200 Brookridge Circle, Atlantic
Bear Grove Twp/Cass Twp/ City of Lewis*
Lewis Community Center
400 W Main St, Lewis
Benton Twp/Franklin Twp/Grant Twp/ Lincoln Twp/City of Anita/City of Wiota*
Anita Community Center
805 Main St, Anita
Brighton Twp/Grove Twp/Pymosa Twp/Washington Twp/City of Marne
Cass County Community Center
805 W 10th St, Atlantic
Noble Twp/Pleasant Twp/City of Griswold
Griswold Community Building
601 2nd St, Griswold
Union Twp/City of Cumberland
Cumberland Community Building
200 W 2nd St, Cumberland
Edna Twp/Victoria Twp/ Easterly Portion of Massena Twp
Massena Public Library
122 Main St, Massena
Westerly Portion of Massena Twp/City of Massena*
CAM Middle School
207 E 6th St, Massena
*Notice of polling location change: the precincts noted are listed with their new permanent polling location, voters in those precincts will vote at the listed polling location.
Absentee and special voter ballots will be counted at the Cass County Courthouse, 5 W 7th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022. Voting equipment will be used at the election.
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the County Auditor’s Office at the telephone number or e-mail address listed below:
Telephone: 712-243-4570
E-mail address: auditor@casscoia.us
The post-election audit for the 2022 Primary Election will take place on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1:00pm in the Cass County Board of Supervisors Meeting Room.
Republican Candidates
Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballots one of the rotations
UNITED STATES SENATOR
• Vote for no more than one
• Jim Carlin
• Chuck Grassley
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3
• Vote for no more than one
• Nicole Hasso
• Gary Leffler
• Zach Nunn
GOVERNOR
• Vote for no more than one
• Kim Reynolds
SECRETARY OF STATE
• Vote for no more than one
• Paul D Pate
AUDITOR OF STATE
• Vote for no more than one
• Todd Halbur
• Mary Ann Hanusa
TREASURER OF STATE
• Vote for no more than one
• Roby Smith
SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE
• Vote for no more than one
• Mike Naig
ATTORNEY GENERAL
• Vote for no more than one
• Brenna Bird
STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 9
• Vote for no more than one
• Tom Shipley
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 018
• Vote for no more than one
• Thomas Jay Moore COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 2
• Vote for no more than one
• Mark O’Brien
COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3
• Vote for no more than one
• John P Hartkopf
• Wendy Richter
COUNTY ATTORNEY
• Vote for no more than one
• Robert J Engler
• Jay W Mez
• Vanessa E Strazdas
COUNTY RECORDER
• Vote for no more than one
• Mary Ward
COUNTY TREASURER
• Vote for no more than one
• Tracey J Marshall
DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES
Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballots one of the rotations
UNITED STATES SENATOR
• Vote for no more than one
• Abby Finkenauer
• Michael Franken
• Glenn Hurst
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3
• Vote for no more than one
• Cindy Axne
GOVERNOR
• Vote for no more than one
• Deidre DeJear
SECRETARY OF STATE
• Vote for no more than one
• Joel Miller
• Eric Van Lancker
AUDITOR OF STATE
• Vote for no more than one
• Rob Sand
TREASURER OF STATE
• Vote for no more than one
• Michael L Fitzgerald
SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE
• Vote for no more than one
• John Norwood
ATTORNEY GENERAL
• Vote for no more than one
• Tom Miller