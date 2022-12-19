A Christmas Wish

SOUTHWEST IOWA – Emily Claussen’s two year old son, Raidyn, wants a lot of things for Christmas, like lots of toys, big trucks and cars, and maybe a toddler bed, but he really wants his mom to get better. Claussen suffers from kidney disease, and is at the stage where she needs a new kidney.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- The Board of Adjustment is last hope to save the Atlantic Theater
- Fatal Accident North of Carroll Thursday
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls win, Trojan boys fall against Kuemper
- Area Police Reports
- Elk Horn’s Own Toy Story
- Adair Police Chief Indicted on Federal Gun Charges
- Former Harlan Teacher accused of sexual exploitation of a student
- Secretary Naig Encourages Ag Census Participation
- COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Iowa Western nails down NJCAA national championship
- VanAernam of Exira re-elected to serve on Iowa State Fair Board
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.